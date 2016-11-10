Gerald Wayne Obenhaus, 69, of Orange

Gerald Wayne Obenhaus, 69, of Orange, Texas, was called home to be with his Heavenly Father on Monday, November 7, 2016.

Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m., Friday, November 11, 2016, at North Orange Baptist Church in Orange, Texas. Reverend Lynn Ashcraft, retired pastor of North Orange Baptist Church, will officiate. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Orange. There will not be a graveside service.

Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Thursday, November 10, 2016, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange.

Gerald was born on May 5, 1947, in Columbus, Texas, to Dick and LaVerne (Muesse) Obenhaus. He was raised in Eagle Lake, Texas and was a graduate of Wharton County Junior College and Sam Houston State University. He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam era as a Military Policeman and a Security Specialist receiving an Army Commendation Medal for Meritorious service. He was one the earliest Program and Executive Directors of the Orange YMCA. He served his Lord as a longtime active member of North Orange Baptist Church. Gerald was the recipient of the Greater Orange Area Chamber of Commerce Citizen of the Year Award. He was a past president of the Salvation Army, Kiwanis Club and the YMCA. He also served on the board of directors of the American Red Cross, United Way of Orange County, Orange County Council on Drug and Alcohol Abuse, Orange Chamber of Commerce and the Orange Memorial Hermann Hospital. He was a graduate of Leadership Southeast Texas and served as the Chairman of the Annual United Way drive. Gerald retired from Temple-Inland after 34 years of service as a Human Resources Manager. He served in Orange, Valdosta, GA, Tomahawk, WI, and back to Orange.

Gerald was preceded in death by his father; and his sister, Judy Chambers.

Survivors include his wife of 44 years, Ardine Nelson Obenhaus, of Orange; daughters, Nickie Parker and husband Shane of Atlanta, GA, Stacey Landrith and husband Jim, of Humble, Holly Smith and husband Jeremy, of Orange; mother, LaVerne Obenhaus, of Wharton; brother-in-law, Charles Chambers, of Wharton; sister-in-law, Gwen Borel and husband Bob, of Bridge City; numerous nieces and nephews; and his treasured grandchildren, Cooper, Jada, and Walker Smith, of Orange and Noah and Claire Landrith, of Humble.

Pallbearers will be Billy Lee, Harold Bull, Jerry Manning, Harry Wood, Kenneth Kemp, and Larry Moreland. Honorary pallbearers are the North Orange Baptist Church Adult 6 Men’s Life Group Class and the Temple-Inland Retiree Lunch Group.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to North Orange Baptist Church at 4775, 16th St., Orange, TX 77632

