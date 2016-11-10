James David Aytes, age 62 of Orange, Texas, passed away on Monday, November 7, 2016 in Beaumont, Texas. Services will be at 7:00 PM on Friday, November 11, 2016 at Dorman Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Danny Windham officiating. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 PM on Friday before the service. Interment will be at 1:00 PM at Hamilton Cemetery in Grant, Louisiana on Saturday, November 12, 2016.

David was born January 2, 1954 in DeRidder, Louisiana to Estelle Marie Carpenter Aytes and James Clifford Aytes. He graduated from Little Cypress High School. He worked with Entergy for over 28 years, where he was a lineman. David was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved sharing his love for fishing as a guide for others. David also enjoyed the freedom of riding his motorcycles.

He is preceded in death by his parents, brother Danny Aytes and his step-daughter Mandy Delia Owens.

Those left to share his memory are his wife Susan Aytes of Orange, TX. Three sons; David Hastings and wife Allison of Decatur, TX, Clifford Aytes of Port Arthur, TX and Casey Aytes of Mauriceville, TX. Six grandchildren; Rachel Lynn Dolbear, Owen Drake Dolbear, Megan Hastings, James Brady Hastings, Avery Hastings and Melody Aytes. As well as many nieces, nephew, cousins and friends.

Memorials may be made to LC-M Bass Team.

Pallbearers will be Laron Baget, Jerry Person, Danny Jay, Jim Braken, Keith Burton and Bill Windham. Honorary pallbearers will be Richard Terry, Mike Cordova, Danny Collier, Tom Stephenson, Sr, Randy Richardson and Carey Stark.

About The Record Newspapers