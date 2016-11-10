Joe Barina, Jr., 69, of Beaumont, Texas, died Wednesday, November 9, 2016, at Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas, Beaumont, Texas. He was born on June 11, 1947, to Mildred Huntsucker Barina and Oscar Joe Barina, Sr. in Goldsmith, Texas. Joe retired from BASF and was a preacher all his days. He enjoyed his family and serving others. He has made his eternal goal-arriving in Heaven. Joe was a member of Ridgewood Church of Christ.

Survivors include his wife, Reatha Barina; daughters, Angela Dockery and her husband, David, of Denton, Texas and Tisha Wilhite and her husband, Brent, of Searcy, Arkansas; son, Caleb Barina of Beaumont, Texas; brothers, Howard Barina and his wife, Beth, of Brady, Texas and Lloyd Barina and his wife, Jennifer, of Granberry, Texas; sisters, Lenora Cates and Sharon Coon, both of Fort Worth, Texas; grandchildren, Alex, Jeremiah, Lindsey, Jadyn, and Hudson; and great-grandchildren, Cameron and Aubry.

A memorial service for Mr. Barina will be at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, November 12, 2016, at Westgate Church of Christ, 6390 Westgate Drive, Beaumont, Texas, under the direction of Broussard’s, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont, Texas. A cake reception will be held immediately after the services. A family committal was held at Broussard’s Crematorium, Beaumont, Texas.

Memorial contributions may be made to Ridgewood Church of Christ Building Fund, P.O. Box 5126, Beaumont, Texas 77726; or to the Meadows Church of Christ, 9195 Dishman Road, Beaumont, Texas 77706

