Lloyd L. Allen, 87, of Nederland, died Wednesday, November 09, 2016. He was born on July 24, 1929, in Wharton, to Lillian Elizabeth Hobbs Allen and Johnny Lee Allen.

Lloyd was a man with a big heart, helping a lot of people. If he said he was going to do things, he did it. He was a charter member of Ridgewood Baptist Church since 1958, serving as a deacon for many years. Most of all he loved his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a fantastic husband, dad, and grandfather. Lloyd worked for Texas Gulf for twenty-four years, then FINA for nine years, before retiring.

Survivors include his wife, Sue Allen, of Nederland; daughter, Carol Aucoin, son, David L. Allen, and daughter, Patti Haynes and her husband, David, all of Nederland; grandchildren, Lindsey Granger and her husband, Chris; Jamie Scott and her husband, James; Brent Allen and his wife, Crystal; Ashlyn Allen; Charity Allen; Aubrey Allen; Garrett Haynes; Holly Babin and her husband, Jeremy; and Kayla Lough and her husband, Troy; great- grandchildren, Ashton Granger, Audrey Scott, Mila Allen, and Colt and Holden Babin.

He was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters; and two brothers.

A gathering of Mr. Allen’s family and friends will be from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Friday, November 11, 2016, at Broussard’s, 505 North 12th Street, Nederland. His funeral service will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, November 12, 2016, at Ridgewood Baptist Church, 2920 Lake Arthur Drive, Port Arthur, with his interment to follow at Oak Bluff Memorial Park, Port Neches

