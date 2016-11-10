Orange Police Report- Nov 8
Officers from the Orange Police Department responded to the following calls on Tuesday November 8:
Burglary, 305 Burton Ave
Theft, 5804 Ewing Dr
Process Service, 901 Main
Fraud, 1727 37th St
Burglary, 3818 Cochran
Miscellaneous, 201 8th St (Station Orange)
Miscellaneous, 201 6th St ( Orange)
Assist Other Agency, 201 8th St ( Station Orange)
Miscellaneous, 201 8th
Theft, 3714 N 16th Childs
Process Service, 34th & Pheasant
Damaged Property, 610 Burton Apt
Sexual Offense, 204 S 10th St
Theft, 2404 Post Oak Dr
Traffic Accident, Sunset, and 16th
Theft, 517 Camellia Ave
Mental Subject, 455 Gardenia Ave
Public Intox, 605 Strickland
Process Service, 201 8th St