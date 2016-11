Officers from the Orange Police Department responded to the following calls on Wednesday November 9:

Theft, 816 Polk Ave

Domestic Problem, 201 8th St

Miscellaneous, 205 Border St

Domestic Problem, 12099 FM1442

Theft, 201 8th St

Assault, 221 S Farragut

Miscellaneous, 333 Lutcher Dr

Theft, 201 8th St

Traffic Accident, I10EB Near Simmons

Assault, 3011 18th

Traffic Accident, 16th St Near Novroskys

Sexual Offense, 608 Strickland