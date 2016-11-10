Ralph M. Singleton, III was born in Beaumont, TX on January 9, 1951 and passed away on November 8, 2016. Ralph graduated from Kelly High School and attended Lamar University and University of Texas. He was preceded in death by his parents R.M. and Loretta and brother Ronnie. He is survived by his siblings Renee’ and husband Mark Crosby, Roxanne and husband Charles Louviere, Ro Singleton, nephews Jason and wife Risa, Justin and wife Jenna Crosby, Chad Louviere and great nephews Colton, Carson, Cash, Case and great niece Kate.

Family and friends were the focus of Ralph’s life. Ralph never met a stranger and enjoyed the opportunity to laugh and have fun. He was blessed with many lifelong friends, including the forever Dodge Boys. He was fortunate to be associated with Willow Creek Ranch of Tomball and work with his cousins and friends, along with his faithful dog Beaux.

A huge thank you goes to the wonderful St. Luke’s Hospital 7 Tower nurses and physicians that provided care, understanding and comfort. His “A” team of nurses was outstanding!

A gathering of family and friends will begin at 10:00 am, with a Memorial service to follow at 11:00 am., on Saturday, November 12, 2016 at Broussard’s, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont. His committal will be held under the direction of Broussard’s Crematorium, Beaumont. A celebration of Ralph’s life will be from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm at St. Anne’s Hall.

Memorial contributions may be made to Courage for A Cure Foundation benefiting Mitochondrial Research Genetics Lab at Texas Children’s Hospital in honor of Ralph’s great nephew, Carson. Donations should be mailed to Courage for A Cure Foundation, P.O. Box 713, Eagles Lake, Texas 77434.

About The Record Newspapers