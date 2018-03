Individual tickets for the Lutcher Theater premiere of Dirty Dancing – The Classic Story On Stage are on sale now. Tickets ranging from $45-$75 are available at Lutcher.orgor by contacting the Lutcher Theater Box Office at 409.886.5535. The staged production of the worldwide smash-hit film with live music will play the Lutcher Theater Tuesday, November 22, 2016 at 7:30 p.m. and Wednesday, November 23, 2016 at 2:00 p.m.

