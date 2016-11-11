The City of Orange Fire Department will be hosting their first “Fill the Fire Truck Campaign” at Central Fire Station, located at 501 N. 7th Street. “The lobby of Central Fire Station houses a vintage fire truck, this truck represents firefighters of the past, their sacrifices, and a commitment to community service. While the 1920’s model truck is a sight to see in itself, we have a vision of it serving the community once again by filling it with gifts for those less fortunate this holiday season,” says John Bilbo, City of Orange Fire Marshal. The “Fill the Fire Truck Campaign” will help support families in need within the Orange community.

New toys will be accepted wrapped (preferred) or unwrapped. If gifts are wrapped, please attach a brief description of the item, as well as the gender and age range of the intended recipient. Donations of new toys will be accepted through Monday, December 12, 2016 between 7 A.M. and 7 P.M. any day of the week. Gifts may be dropped off at any of the following 3 fire stations within the City of Orange; Central Fire Station – 501 N. 7th St., Fire Station #2 – 1919 Allie Payne Rd., or Fire Station #3 – 1717 MLK Dr.

For additional information, please contact Fire Marshal, John Bilbo or Fire Department Secretary, Mary Low at 409.883.1050.

