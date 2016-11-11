Nathan T. “Tucker” Johnson, age 66, of Orange – and long-time resident of Houston – passed away on November 5, 2016 at the Medical Center of Southeast Texas in Port Arthur. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, November 12, 2016, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange.

Tucker was born in Orange on November 23, 1949 to Nathan Johnson and Clara Conn. He graduated from Orangefield High in 1968 where he was voted most popular in his senior class. He was quite a comedian in school and always kept his friends laughing and in good spirits.

Tucker was warm hearted and always quick with a joke. He loved to entertain and to make people laugh. He was a good athlete as well. As a team motivator and leader, he helped to lead his baseball team to the state finals in 1967. After graduating high school, he attended Panola College for one year where he played baseball as a walk-on pitcher. He was also very active at Old First Orange Church where he sang in the choir.

Tucker moved to Houston in 1974 where he became successful in various sales positions where his likable personality and charm served him well in this profession. He spent many years as a supervisor and trainer for Tweeter / Home Entertainment. It wasn’t long after moving there that he met his best friend for life, Nina Hermann, who became his wife in 1976. They were married for 24 years until she passed away from a long-term illness in 2000. Tucker was well respected and admired by family and friends for the unwavering love and care he provided Nina during those trying years. Tucker was also preceded in death by his parents, his wife’s parents Arne and Edna Hermann and Nina’s brother Peter Hermann.

He is survived by his sister, Frances Breaux, of Bridge City; nieces Charlotte Wolfford and husband, Eric, of Mauriceville; niece Sherry Breaux of Bridge City; nephew Raymond Henry of Vidor; great nephews, Adrian Wolfford and wife Kira, Aaron Wolfford, Austyn Wolfford and his adopted cat Benny.

About The Record Newspapers