Orange Chamber of Commerce Student of the Month for Community Christian School
William “Josh” Howard was recognized by the Greater Orange Area Chamber of Commerce as the Student of the Month. Josh will graduate in May 2017, and plans to pursue a degree in Architecture. Josh has been on the “A” honor roll since Kindergarten, and is currently enrolled in Dual Credit courses through Lamar-Orange. He is a member of National Honor Society, Student Leadership Institute and a member of both the Varsity Cross Country team and a state qualifier for the Varsity Tennis team. Josh has served as both a HOBY Ambassador and a RYLA Conference Leader.
Josh recently received the honor of Eagle Scout, after completing the Trail to Eagle in 2 ½ years. He is an American Red Cross Certified Lifeguard and holds aPADI SCUBA Open Water Certification. He currently serves as an Assistant Scoutmaster for Boy Scout Troop 62. Josh has volunteered his time on a mission trip in Honduras, Camp His Way, Samaritan’s Purse Christmas Child, and Community Church. Josh is a member of Community Church.