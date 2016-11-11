William “Josh” Howard was recognized by the Greater Orange Area Chamber of Commerce as the Student of the Month. Josh will graduate in May 2017, and plans to pursue a degree in Architecture. Josh has been on the “A” honor roll since Kindergarten, and is currently enrolled in Dual Credit courses through Lamar-Orange. He is a member of National Honor Society, Student Leadership Institute and a member of both the Varsity Cross Country team and a state qualifier for the Varsity Tennis team. Josh has served as both a HOBY Ambassador and a RYLA Conference Leader.

Josh recently received the honor of Eagle Scout, after completing the Trail to Eagle in 2 ½ years. He is an American Red Cross Certified Lifeguard and holds aPADI SCUBA Open Water Certification. He currently serves as an Assistant Scoutmaster for Boy Scout Troop 62. Josh has volunteered his time on a mission trip in Honduras, Camp His Way, Samaritan’s Purse Christmas Child, and Community Church. Josh is a member of Community Church.

About The Record Newspapers