The Greater Orange Area Chamber of Commerce recognized Ronnie Lee as the School District Employee of the Month. After retiring from his first career in engineering, Mr. Lee decided he had much left to offer and has blessed Community Christian School with his teaching skills for the last 17 years. He has taught high school math, physics and chemistry as well as dual credit math through Lamar State College Orange.

When you visit Mr. Lee’s classroom you will see a lot of productivity within an environment of extreme honor. Mr. Lee treats holds a high standard for his students, while treating them with dignity and respect. Ronnie Lee has also been the National Honor Society sponsor for many years. He and his wife Gloria (the school nurse) faithfully attend most CCS school activities. They can always be seen at home football games selling popcorn and peanuts for NHS.

Mr. Lee’s sense of humor makes him a favorite even with students he doesn’t teach. He loves to tell a joke and he has quite a flair for dancing. His love for Christ and for kids is apparent to all who work with him. Mr. Ronnie Lee was recognized as Employee of the Month by the Orange Chamber of Commerce. Mr. Lee has dedicated 17 post retirement years to teaching upper level math and science to our students, including dual credit courses through Lamar Orange. He will celebrate his 80th birthday later this month. When he retires at the end of this school year at the age of 80, Ronnie Lee will always be remembered…wearing his fedora, carrying his briefcase full of student work through the halls of CCS. Thank you, Mr. Lee, for the impact you have had on the students, parents, and staff of Community Christian School!

