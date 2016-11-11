Patricia Ann Cherry, 58, of Beaumont, died Thursday, November 10, 2016. She was born on March 14, 1958, to Helen Faye Barrett and Gordon Evans Thomas, and had been a longtime resident of Beaumont. Patricia was a school teacher who devoted herself to so many young people, many of which others had given up on. She was a kind, compassionate and patriotic woman who was an abundantly proud military mom. Patricia loved The Dallas Cowboys and The Texas Aggies but more than anything she loved her children and grandchildren.

Patricia is survived by her son, Joshua Cherry and his wife, Christin, of Pensacola, Florida; daughter, Shylee Hunt and her husband, Andrew, of Port Arthur; mother, Helen Thomas, of Beaumont; sister, Linda Thomas, of Beaumont; brothers, Wayne Thomas and his wife, Laurie and Steven Thomas, all of Lumberton; grandchildren, Hunter Cherry, Brooklee Cherry, Handen Cherry, Colton Hunt, and Kenzie Hunt; and many nieces and nephews.

A gathering of Ms. Cherry’s family and friends will begin at 1:00 p.m., with her memorial service at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, November 13, 2016, at Broussard’s, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont. A private family committal was held at Broussard’s Crematorium, Beaumont.

