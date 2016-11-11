Tre’ Robert Lee Clark III, 23, of Orange, TX, departed this life on Monday, November 7, 2016.

Funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M. at Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church, on Wednesday, November 16, 2016. Visitation will be held from 9:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. at the church. Burial will follow at Magnolia Memorial Gardens Cemetery, under the direction of Calvary Mortuary Staff

His love and memories will remain in the hearts of his mother, Sarah Scott of Orange, TX; father, Robert Clark, Jr., of Maryland; sisters, Orishia Wilkes, KaSarah Wilkes, and Shannon Lewis (Earl); brothers, John LeBlanc III (Tonette), Jermal LeBlanc (Lachondra) and Eric Jordan all of Orange, TX; grandmothers, Mary Simpson of Orange, TX and Velma Ash of Florida; grandfather, Robert Lee Clark, Sr. of Lakeland, FL; step-grandmother, Debra Davis of Lakeland, FL; nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, loved ones, and friends.

About The Record Newspapers