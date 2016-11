Staff Report-For The Record

Mr. Lou Garriga of Bridge City was the winner of the Dallas Cowboy raffle sponsored by St. Mary Catholic School. He received a $300 Visa Card, a night stay in Dallas, two tickets to the Dallas football game this Sunday and two $25 gift certificates for purchases at the stadium. Mr. Garriga’s winning ticket was drawn by Father Daleo last week.

Congratulations to Mr. Garriga!!