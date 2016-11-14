Bradford Phillips, 63, died Wednesday, November 9th, 2016 in Houston, TX. Bradford was a lifelong resident of Vidor and was a member of N. Main Church of Christ. He loved the Dallas Cowboys and Texas Longhorns and liked to watch movies, listening to music and spending time with his children and grandson and loved his Siberian Huskie “Chewie”. Visitation will be Friday, November 11, 2016 beginning at 6:00 p.m. at Memorial Funeral Home of Vidor. Funeral services will be Saturday, November 12, 2016 at 10:00 a.m. at Memorial Funeral Home with interment to follow at East Praire Cemetery in Groveton, TX. Bradford is survived by his loving wife Paula Phillips of 39 years, 1 daughter, Cassandra Lynn Phillips of Round Rock, TX, 4 sons, Christopher Phillips and his fiance’ Teri Allen of Vidor, Benjamin Phillips of Vidor, Daniel Phillips also of Vidor, and David Phillips and his wife Emaley of Orange, TX. He is also survived by his grandson, Hunter Phillips, 1 sister, Gail Wilson and husband Audie, and his mother, Evelyn Tyer of Crockett, TX. Bradford was preceded in death by his father, Jack Phillips.

About The Record Newspapers