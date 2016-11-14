Curney, “C.W.” Wilford Lormand, Sr., 89, of Bridge City, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 13, 2016.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, November 16, 2016, at First Baptist Church in Bridge City. Officiating will be Reverend Douglas Shows. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Orange.

Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., Tuesday, at the church.

Born in Port Arthur, on October 15, 1927, he was the son of Matoil and Winnie Mae Lormand. He was married to Bettye Lou Blanchard for 57 years. He was married a second time in 2007 to Betty Jo (Gaston) Powell.

A 1945 graduate of Lutcher Stark H.S., in the U.S. Navy and retired from DuPont Sabine River Works in Orange, Texas where he was an instrument mechanic and later a supervisor. He served on the BCISD School Board, Board of DuPont SRW FCU, and taught Sunday School at First Baptist Church in Bridge City. C.W. served his community in many ways and will be greatly missed.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Bettye Lou Lormand; and his son, Cary Wayne Lormand, Sr.

Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife, Betty Jo “B.J.” Powell Lormand; children, Curney W. “Bubba” Lormand, Jr. and wife Kathy, daughter, Denise (Lormand) Hagee and husband Jack; sister, Maureen “Sis” Keogh; daughter-in-law, Cecilia “Susie” Miley; grandson, Cary W. Lormand, Jr. and wife Anna; great-grandchildren, Brennan and Aaron Lormand; step-children, Randy Powell and wife Sandra and Rodney “Rod” Powell; 6 step-grandchildren; and 13 step-great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church Bridge City at 200 Roundbunch Rd, Bridge City, TX 77611.

About The Record Newspapers