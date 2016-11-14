The Light of the World is gearing up for an evening of hope and giving and will kick off our Bridge City Holiday weekend with our Community Christmas Program “The Light of the World”. All proceeds going to our Bridge City / Orangefield Ministerial alliance. This year we will have our 5th grade Honor Choir, Middle School Choir, BCHS Cardinal Singers, BCHS Arts department, BCHS Strutters, Tiger Rock Martial Arts , Amy Elite Dance Force, Studio C, & a surprise performance by some of our elected city officials. What a way to light up the night!

The heart of Project GLOW (Go Light Our World) is to start our Holiday Season off by giving to those that may be less fortunate during this Christmas season………the season of giving!

The program will be held Thursday, December 1st at the Bridge City High School at 7pm . tickets are $5.