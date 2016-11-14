Joann Lawrence Conn, 77, of Beaumont,

Joann Lawrence Conn, 77, of Beaumont, died Sunday, November 13, 2016. A native and lifelong resident of this area, she was born on February 10, 1939 to her parents J.C. “Jimmy” and Georgia Lawrence. Joann was a 1957 graduate of French High School. She was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church, Beaumont and will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

Survivors include her sister, Dixie McKinley and husband, Ridley, of Kountze; four grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her son, Mark Woods; sister, Mary Smith James; and her parents.

A gathering of Joann’s family and friends will begin at 10:00 a.m., with her memorial service to follow at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, November 16, 2016 at Wesley United Methodist Church, 3810 North Major Drive, Beaumont. Her committal will be held under the direction of Broussard’s Crematorium, Beaumont.

Memorial contributions may be made to Wesley United Methodist Church, Kitchen Fund or Helping Hands Ministry, 3810 North Major Drive, Beaumont, Texas 77713.

About The Record Newspapers