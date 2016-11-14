Orange Police Reports For Nov 11-13
Officers from the Orange Police Department responded to the following calls on Nov 11-13:
Controlled Substance, 2305 7Th St
Followup Investigation, 6892 FM 1130
Followup Investigation, 201 8Th St
Assist Other Agency, 201 8th St
Public Intox, 2650 IH10
Assault, 727 GunStream Ln ,
Traffic Accident, 2600 Blk S Service Rd
Traffic Accident, 16th St & Green
Assault, 1819 Maple Ave
Process Service, 2Nd And Knox
Traffic Accident, W Cherry And 12th
Trespassing, 637 Zinnia
Process Service, 201 8Th St
Traffic Accident, 200 N 10Th St
Traffic Violation, 6600 Blk IH 10 Westbound
Process Service, 2045 Texas Ave Judice
Traffic Accident, 1703 16Th Spankys
Process Service, 1St & Pine Ave
Burglary, 675 Old Timers Rd
Theft, 2214 IH 10
Process Service, 1321 16th St
Misc Incidents, 2025 International
Assault, 1 Colburn Ave