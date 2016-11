Staff Report- For The Record

Mom and Daughter Chihuahua Mix that are owner surrender. Need good loving home…. hopefully together. Located at the West Orange Animal Shelter at 2700 Austin Street. behind the police dept. Please think about adding them to your home.

You can contact Debbie at 931-472-9003 for info or setting up a meet and greet. The adoption fee is 50.00 which will be returned once you bring in proof that they have had rabies shots and spay surgeries set up.