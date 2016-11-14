Steven Gordon Campbell, 62, of Winnie, went to be with his Lord Saturday, November 12, 2016, in the arms of the love of his life, his wife of thirty years, Carolyn Ann Campbell. He was born on November 7, 1954, in Port Arthur, to Clare Dillon Campbell and Hershel Campbell.

Steven was a United States Army veteran who served in the Vietnam War. He was a devoted employee of Hydrochem for over twenty years where he made many friends. Steven recently retired and spent the past few years with Carolyn where he enjoyed planting in his garden and woodworking. He devoted his life to his wife, children, and grandchildren. All who knew him will treasure the memories of spending time with a kind, loving man.

Survivors include his wife, Carolyn Campbell; children, Robert Ogden, Jr. and his fiancé, Sara Daigle and Tiffany Heath and her husband, Thomas; grandchildren, Kristin, Brittany, Audrey, and Jake Heath; brothers, Keith and Todd; longtime friend, Randy Wilber; and loyal companion, his dog, Muffin. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A gathering of Mr. Campbell’s family and friends will be from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, November 16, 2016, at Broussard’s, 134 West Buccaneer, Winnie. A private family committal will be held at a later date at Houston National Cemetery, Houston.

In lieu of flowers or donations, Steven’s wish would be, that you hug your loved ones, take a walk among the trees, give a friendly pet to a dog, show kindness to a stranger, and make time to spend with God each day.

About The Record Newspapers