The WOS (Visitors) vs. Waco Robinson (Home) Football game will be played on Friday, November 18th at 7:30pm at the Woodforest Bank Stadium (19115 David Memorial Dr, Shenandoah, TX 77385). Tickets will be on sale in the WOS Athletic office the following days:

Thursday, November 17th from 9-12 and 1-3pm

Friday, November 18th from 9-12pm only

Ticket prices are $6 for Adults and $4 for students. All tickets at the gate are $8.

About The Record Newspapers