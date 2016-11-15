Bert “BJ” Thibodaux, 89, of Orange, passed away on November 13, 2016.

Funeral services will be at 2:00 PM, Saturday, November 19, 2016, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Burial will follow at Orange Forest Lawn in Orange.

Visitation will be from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Friday, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange.

Born in Chacahoula, Louisiana, on October 19, 1927, he was the son of Dr. C. J. Thibodaux and Mabel (Lajonnie) Thibodaux. Bert served in the U. S. Navy and retired from DuPont Sabine River Works in Orange. He was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church and the Experimental Aircraft Association. He will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Owen Thibodaux; and his sister, Beulah Bergeron.

He is survived by his wife, Marian Thibodaux; his son, David Lawrence Thibodaux; his grandchildren, Laura Thibodaux, and Aubrey Smith and her husband Wesley; and his sister, Ruby Michel.

Pallbearers will be Barry Thibodaux, Bryan Thibodaux, Brad Thibodaux, Arthur Bergeron, Frog Dufrene, and Chris Dufrene.

