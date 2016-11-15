Charles “Cupcake” Bailey, 62, Silsbee,
Charles “Cupcake” Bailey, 62, of Silsbee, died Tuesday, November 15, 2016. He was born on March 31, 1954, in Kountze, to Anna Frazier Bailey and Farrest Bailey. Charles worked as a heavy equipment operator for the Evadale Papermill for twenty-eight years and was a Past Master of Evadale Masonic Lodge #1366, Ancient Free and Accepted Masons.
Survivors include his wife, Judi Bailey; children, Patty Bailey and her husband, Fiza Murshed, of Pearland and Charles Bailey, Jr. and his wife, Debra, of Lumberton; stepchildren, Christopher Bean and his wife, Brandi, of Nederland and Brian Bean and his wife, Elizabeth, of Beaumont; ten grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; brothers, Daniel Bailey and his wife, Sandy, of Silsbee; Henry Bailey of Lufkin; Frank “PeeWee” Bailey and his wife, Ophelia, of Marshall; and Farrest Earl Bailey of Zavalla; and sister, Mary Frances Carter of San Augustine. He is preceded in death by his parents; one brother; and sisters.
A gathering of Charles’ family and friends will be from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, November 16, 2016, at Broussard’s, 490 Cemetery Road, Silsbee. His funeral service will be 10:00 a.m., Thursday, November 17, 2016, at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 8622 FM 418, Silsbee, with his interment to follow at Cunningham Cemetery, Silsbee.