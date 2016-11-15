Charles “Cupcake” Bailey, 62, of Silsbee, died Tuesday, November 15, 2016. He was born on March 31, 1954, in Kountze, to Anna Frazier Bailey and Farrest Bailey. Charles worked as a heavy equipment operator for the Evadale Papermill for twenty-eight years and was a Past Master of Evadale Masonic Lodge #1366, Ancient Free and Accepted Masons.

Survivors include his wife, Judi Bailey; children, Patty Bailey and her husband, Fiza Murshed, of Pearland and Charles Bailey, Jr. and his wife, Debra, of Lumberton; stepchildren, Christopher Bean and his wife, Brandi, of Nederland and Brian Bean and his wife, Elizabeth, of Beaumont; ten grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; brothers, Daniel Bailey and his wife, Sandy, of Silsbee; Henry Bailey of Lufkin; Frank “PeeWee” Bailey and his wife, Ophelia, of Marshall; and Farrest Earl Bailey of Zavalla; and sister, Mary Frances Carter of San Augustine. He is preceded in death by his parents; one brother; and sisters.

A gathering of Charles’ family and friends will be from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, November 16, 2016, at Broussard’s, 490 Cemetery Road, Silsbee. His funeral service will be 10:00 a.m., Thursday, November 17, 2016, at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 8622 FM 418, Silsbee, with his interment to follow at Cunningham Cemetery, Silsbee.

About The Record Newspapers