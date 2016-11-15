Kimberly Murray and Bob Manning are the feature entertainers for the Depot Gala, this Saturday night, November 19, 2016 at the VFW on 87. There will be six more locals heading up this program….Mike Hennigan, Alex White, Mike Magnuson, Sheryl Brocato, Doug Childress, and Stephanie Pelham.

We still have tickets!! If you or someone wants to buy a ticket, we will pick up the cash or check until Friday. Thanks for helping us reach our goal $50,000.00!Please call Rose Simar for your tickets….(409) 886-1970.