The Celebration of Life for Mr. Derrick Wayne Moses, 61, of Orange will be Saturday at 3:00 p.m. at Sparrow Funeral Home.

Rites of Christian Burial will follow in Magnolia Memorial Gardens.

He died November 10, 2016 at Baptist Hospital in Orange.

A native and lifelong Orange resident, he worked at the former Levingston Shipyard.

Survivors include his son, Derrick Moses, Jr. of Orange, daughter, Adrema Oneal of San Antonio, TX, brothers, Sterling Moses and Calvin Moses, both of Orange, sisters, Bedelia Lopez and Deatrice Platt, both of Orange, and 2 grandchildren.

