The Celebration of Life for Mrs. Dorothy Mae Jones, 77, of Orange, will be Saturday, November 18, 2016 at 2:00 p.m. Mount Carmel Missionary Baptist Church.

Rites of Christian Burial will follow in Hollywood Community Cemetery under the direction of Sparrow Funeral Home.

Visitation will be from 12 noon until 2:00 p.m. at the church.

She died November 13, 2016 at Harbor Hospice in Beaumont, TX.

She was a native and lifelong Orange resident.

Mrs. Jones is the Church Mother of the Gateway Christian Church.

Survivors include daughters, Lorrie Ann Hardin of Orange, TX and Danetta White of Houston, TX, brother, Howard Verdine of Orange, sister, Sedonia Ranton of Denver, CO, 2 grandchildren, and 12 great grandchildren.

