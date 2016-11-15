Ellis Soileau, 96, of Beaumont, died Sunday, November 13, 2016. He was born on August 19, 1920, to Prudence Doucet Soileau and Paul Soileau, in Plaisance, Louisiana, and was a United States Navy veteran. After retiring from the Navy, Ellis later worked as the Assistant Superintendent of the Water Department for the City of Beaumont before his retirement.

Survivors include his daughters, Cynthia S. Ogniben of Lafayette, Louisiana and Denise Soileau of Beaumont; granddaughter, Kay Ogniben of Lafayette, Louisiana; and great-grandchildren, Carlo Marino III and Kacy Marino.

He is preceded in death by his parents and wife, Eloise F. Soileau.

A gathering of Mr. Soileau’s family and friends will begin at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 16, 2016, at Broussard’s, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 5075 Bigner Road, Beaumont, with entombment to follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Beaumont.

