The holiday season is only a week away and that means it is about to get real busy around Southeast Texas and Southwest Louisiana with music, theater, holiday activities and more. Find some time to enjoy what you can and have fun. Remember to check out www.localmusicguide.net for updated information on artists and venues.

Wednesday, Nov. 16

Phillip Glyn Band @ The Boudain Hut

John Cessac and Dennis Shaeffer @ Buffalo Wild Wings

Rod Rishard @ Cafe Del Rio

Blake Sticker @ The Capri Club

Chester Daigle @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar

Kris Harper and Frankie Randazzo @ Jack Daniels Bar and Grill

Ronnie Fruge @ Rikenjaks

Sofa Kingz @ Rush Lounge

Tim Burge @ Tradewinds Tavern

Thursday, Nov. 17

Curse and the Cure @ The Bayou Cafe #2

Julia Street @ Blue Martini

Phillip Glyn Band @ The Boudain Hut

Frank Gilligan @ Cafe Del Rio

Rusty Yates @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar

Chris Stacey @ The Grill

Rob Copeland and The Outsiders @ La Cantina – PA

The Bands of Tonalta @ The Logon Café

Tomplay @ The Lone Wolf

Will Castille @ Luke’s Icehouse Mid-County

BB and Company @ Mackenzie’s Pub

LN and the Crush @ Madison’s

The Matchsellers @ Neches Brewing Company

The Cadillacs @ Orange VFW Hall

Kris Harper @ Rikenjaks

Tyler Darby @ The Rodair Roadhouse

The Fuse @ Rush Lounge

David Lee Kaiser @ Tradewinds Tavern

Friday, Nov. 18

Willie Nelson @ Golden Nugget Casino

Cherry @ Blue Martini

Creole Cookin’ @ The Boudain Hut

The Flava Band @ Cafe Del Rio

Brad Brinkley @ Cecil’s Cajun Cafe

Old Trick @ Cottons Cay

Wayne Toups @ Cowboys

Unkle Jam @ Dylan’s

Rusty Yates @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar

BB and Company @ Gator Lounge

All Opposed @ The Gig

Ty Phillips and Nightlife @ Honky Tonk Texas

The Kings of Mojo @ Jack Daniels Bar and Grill

Frayed Soul @ Linda’s Lounge

The Matchsellers, Cody Schaeffer, Greg Jr. @ The Logon Café

David St. Romain @ The Lone Wolf

John Guidroz @ Luke’s Icehouse Mid-County

High Street @ Mackenzie’s Pub

Hamilton Loomis @ Madison’s

Rick Danna @ New York Pizza – Neches St.

Danny Dillon @ Pine Tree Lodge

All Opposed, Shitty Advice, Hooligan Juvenile @ The Red Room

The RKW Show, The Ukulady’s Man @ Rikenjaks

Brittany Pfantz @ The Rodair Roadhouse

The Fuse @ Rush Lounge

Crossroads @ Stingaree Down Under

Chalkline Empire, Creeping Phlox, Mr. Plow, Sadistic Hospitality @ Texas Rose Saloon

Saturday, Nov. 19

The Oak Ridge Boys @ Golden Nugget Casino

“Sesame Street Live: Make a New Friend” @ Lake Charles Civic Center

Kevin Fowler @ Jerry Nelson’s Hill Country

Cherry @ Blue Martini

Creole Cookin’ @ The Boudain Hut

The Bogarts @ Cafe Del Rio

Bayou Rush @ The Capri Club

Kris Harper @ Cecil’s Cajun Cafe

SNAFU @ Dylan’s

Rusty Yates @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar

BB and Company @ Gator Lounge

Paul Gonsoulin @ The Grill

Freddie Pate @ Honky Tonk Texas

Ken Marvel, Jivin’ Gene, Parker James, Gene Terry @ Jefferson County Singles Club

Beat Bums, Rob Wellz, @ The Logon Café

The Kadillacs @ The Lone Wolf

Rob Copeland @ Luke’s Icehouse Mid-County

Culverhouse @ Madison’s

Blake Sticker @ Neches Brewing Company

The Fabulous Hellcats, The Nelsons @ The Red Room

Honey Jar, Tyler Darby @ Rikenjaks

Caylan Daughrity @ The Rodair Roadhouse

The Fuse @ Rush Lounge

Curse and the Cure @ Tammy’s Bar

Buggaboo @ Texas Ave. Tavern

Sunday, Nov. 20

“Sesame Street Live: Make a New Friend” @ Lake Charles Civic Center

Tony Faulk and Chaos @ The Boudain Hut

Chester and Jairus Daigle, Kevin Johnson @ Jack Daniels Bar and Grill

Linda Kaye and the Kool Katz @ Jefferson County Singles Club

Billy Pouland and the Zydeco Combo @ Pine Tree Lodge

Delicious Fuzz @ The Publicity

The Fuse @ Rush Lounge

Monday, Nov. 21

Stacy Bearden @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar

Angel Garcia @ Rush Lounge

Tuesday, Nov. 22

“Dirty Dancing” @ Lutcher Theater

Pug Johnson @ Dylan’s

Chip Radford @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar

Alex Rozell and John Teague @ Madison’s

JCC Project @ Portus

Ray Boudreaux @ Rush Lounge