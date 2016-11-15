Entertainment for the week
By Tommy Mann Jr.
The Record
The holiday season is only a week away and that means it is about to get real busy around Southeast Texas and Southwest Louisiana with music, theater, holiday activities and more. Find some time to enjoy what you can and have fun. Remember to check out www.localmusicguide.net for updated information on artists and venues.
Wednesday, Nov. 16
Phillip Glyn Band @ The Boudain Hut
John Cessac and Dennis Shaeffer @ Buffalo Wild Wings
Rod Rishard @ Cafe Del Rio
Blake Sticker @ The Capri Club
Chester Daigle @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar
Kris Harper and Frankie Randazzo @ Jack Daniels Bar and Grill
Ronnie Fruge @ Rikenjaks
Sofa Kingz @ Rush Lounge
Tim Burge @ Tradewinds Tavern
Thursday, Nov. 17
Curse and the Cure @ The Bayou Cafe #2
Julia Street @ Blue Martini
Phillip Glyn Band @ The Boudain Hut
Frank Gilligan @ Cafe Del Rio
Rusty Yates @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar
Chris Stacey @ The Grill
Rob Copeland and The Outsiders @ La Cantina – PA
The Bands of Tonalta @ The Logon Café
Tomplay @ The Lone Wolf
Will Castille @ Luke’s Icehouse Mid-County
BB and Company @ Mackenzie’s Pub
LN and the Crush @ Madison’s
The Matchsellers @ Neches Brewing Company
The Cadillacs @ Orange VFW Hall
Kris Harper @ Rikenjaks
Tyler Darby @ The Rodair Roadhouse
The Fuse @ Rush Lounge
David Lee Kaiser @ Tradewinds Tavern
Friday, Nov. 18
Willie Nelson @ Golden Nugget Casino
Cherry @ Blue Martini
Creole Cookin’ @ The Boudain Hut
The Flava Band @ Cafe Del Rio
Brad Brinkley @ Cecil’s Cajun Cafe
Old Trick @ Cottons Cay
Wayne Toups @ Cowboys
Unkle Jam @ Dylan’s
Rusty Yates @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar
BB and Company @ Gator Lounge
All Opposed @ The Gig
Ty Phillips and Nightlife @ Honky Tonk Texas
The Kings of Mojo @ Jack Daniels Bar and Grill
Frayed Soul @ Linda’s Lounge
The Matchsellers, Cody Schaeffer, Greg Jr. @ The Logon Café
David St. Romain @ The Lone Wolf
John Guidroz @ Luke’s Icehouse Mid-County
High Street @ Mackenzie’s Pub
Hamilton Loomis @ Madison’s
Rick Danna @ New York Pizza – Neches St.
Danny Dillon @ Pine Tree Lodge
All Opposed, Shitty Advice, Hooligan Juvenile @ The Red Room
The RKW Show, The Ukulady’s Man @ Rikenjaks
Brittany Pfantz @ The Rodair Roadhouse
The Fuse @ Rush Lounge
Crossroads @ Stingaree Down Under
Chalkline Empire, Creeping Phlox, Mr. Plow, Sadistic Hospitality @ Texas Rose Saloon
Saturday, Nov. 19
The Oak Ridge Boys @ Golden Nugget Casino
“Sesame Street Live: Make a New Friend” @ Lake Charles Civic Center
Kevin Fowler @ Jerry Nelson’s Hill Country
Cherry @ Blue Martini
Creole Cookin’ @ The Boudain Hut
The Bogarts @ Cafe Del Rio
Bayou Rush @ The Capri Club
Kris Harper @ Cecil’s Cajun Cafe
SNAFU @ Dylan’s
Rusty Yates @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar
BB and Company @ Gator Lounge
Paul Gonsoulin @ The Grill
Freddie Pate @ Honky Tonk Texas
Ken Marvel, Jivin’ Gene, Parker James, Gene Terry @ Jefferson County Singles Club
Beat Bums, Rob Wellz, @ The Logon Café
The Kadillacs @ The Lone Wolf
Rob Copeland @ Luke’s Icehouse Mid-County
Culverhouse @ Madison’s
Blake Sticker @ Neches Brewing Company
The Fabulous Hellcats, The Nelsons @ The Red Room
Honey Jar, Tyler Darby @ Rikenjaks
Caylan Daughrity @ The Rodair Roadhouse
The Fuse @ Rush Lounge
Curse and the Cure @ Tammy’s Bar
Buggaboo @ Texas Ave. Tavern
Sunday, Nov. 20
“Sesame Street Live: Make a New Friend” @ Lake Charles Civic Center
Tony Faulk and Chaos @ The Boudain Hut
Chester and Jairus Daigle, Kevin Johnson @ Jack Daniels Bar and Grill
Linda Kaye and the Kool Katz @ Jefferson County Singles Club
Billy Pouland and the Zydeco Combo @ Pine Tree Lodge
Delicious Fuzz @ The Publicity
The Fuse @ Rush Lounge
Monday, Nov. 21
Stacy Bearden @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar
Angel Garcia @ Rush Lounge
Tuesday, Nov. 22
“Dirty Dancing” @ Lutcher Theater
Pug Johnson @ Dylan’s
Chip Radford @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar
Alex Rozell and John Teague @ Madison’s
JCC Project @ Portus
Ray Boudreaux @ Rush Lounge