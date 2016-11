Gail Miranda, 76, of Beaumont, died Sunday, November 13, 2016, at MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston.

A Rosary for Mrs. Miranda will be recited at 5:00 p.m. with her gathering to follow until 8:00 p.m., Friday, November 18, 2016, at Broussard’s, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, November 19, 2016, at St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church, 6825 Gladys Avenue, Beaumont. Her interment will follow at Magnolia Cemetery, Beaumont.

