Isla Rae Procter, 94, of Beaumont, died Monday, November 14, 2016. She was born on September 6, 1922, to Mable White Mullican and Earl Mullican, in Eunice, Louisiana.

She is survived by her son, Doak C. Procter III and his wife, Laura and daughter, Patricia Ann McSpadden and her husband, Floyd, all of Beaumont; grandchildren, Doak C. Procter IV, J. Winston Procter II, Jenni Rebecca McSpadden, and Floyd Fuller McSpadden III; nine great-grandchildren; sister, Eddie Clair Kent; and brother, Jake Mullican.

A gathering of Mrs. Procter’s family and friends will be from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m., Wednesday, November 16, 2016, at Broussard’s, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont. A family graveside service will be held at Magnolia Cemetery, Beaumont.

