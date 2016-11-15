Nicole Regel, age 27, passed away surrounded by her family on Saturday, November 12, 2016 at her home in Orange, Texas. Services will be at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, November 15, 2016 at Harvest Chapel Church, 1305 Irving St. W. Orange, TX 77630, with Pastor Ruth Burch officiating. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Crest Memorial Park under the direction of Dorman Funeral Home. Visitation will be at the church two hours prior to the service.

Nicole was born on September 12, 1989 to parents Linda and Charles. She loved spending time with family. She loved taking her kids to the beach and amusement parks. Nicole was a loving mother, who adored her two children. She had a big heart, she would help anyone in need without question. She will truly be missed by all!

She is preceded in death by her father, Charles Regel.

Those left behind to cherish her memory are her two children, Candice Dominey and Aiden Dominey both of Orange, TX. Husband Josh Dominey of Orange, TX. Mother and step-father, Linda & Charles Frederick of Orange, TX. A sister, Michelle Prospere and her husband Emmerson of Houston, TX and step-sister, Kimberly Bogs and her husband James of Beckville, TX. Three step-brothers; Mathew Frederick and his wife Elizabeth of Orange, TX, John Frederick and his wife Michelle of Fayetteville, NC and Joshua Frederick and Casey of Cannon City, CO. Maternal grandparents, Edward & Emogene Porter of Trinity, TX and maternal great grandmother, Edith Elliott of Orange, TX. As well as numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and close friends.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to her two children that she loved so much.

