Officers from the Orange Police Department responded to the following calls on

Monday Nov 14:

Traffic Accident, IH WB 880

Damaged Property, 1805 11Th St

Traffic Accident, 201 8th St

Traffic Accident, Strickland & Edgar Brown

Fraud, 201 8th St

Found Property, 201 8Th St

Fraud, 1079 Bassett St

Burglary, 1011 4th St