Penny Denise Myres, 51, of Beaumont Texas, passed away on November 11, 2016, at her home.

A memorial visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., Saturday, November 19, 2016, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange.

Born in Nederland, Texas, on December 10, 1964, she was the daughter of Clifford and Melverine Myres. Penny worked at the Toby Hahn Post Office in Beaumont. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandson Dylan. Penny was always happy, energetic, and smiling. She will be truly missed.

Penny is survived by her parents; her son, Michael Myres, of Kountze; daughter, Tiffany Stockman, of Pleasanton; grandson, Dylan; and her sister, Lisa Myres Sadowski.

