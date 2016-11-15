Nancy McWhorter- For The Record

With the busy Christmas holidays just around the corner, you will appreciate quick and easy recipes, especially One Dish Meals. I recently prepared this KEEPER for Ava’s and my dinner. All the ingredients are staples in my kitchen except for the corn chips. However that day I did have a partial bag of Fritos that I needed to use so no trip to the grocery store was necessary.

When a recipe calls for one pound of ground beef, I always just use one half pound which is adequate for us. Plus I only use lean ground beef. The only topping ingredient that I had available was the ripe olives so I spread them across the top of the cheese before baking.

I appreciate my loyal friend, Audrey, sharing her recipe with me and the newspaper.

TACO CASSEROLE

(Recipe from my Bridge City Friend, Audrey Lawson)

1 lb. ground beef, brown & drained (I used

½ lb. lean)

1 pkg. Taco seasoning

1 (15 oz.) can Ranch Style Beans (undrained)

1 (14.75 oz.) can cream style corn

1 (9 ¼ oz.) bag corn chips

1 ½ cups shredded cheese (I used from a pkg. of

4 Mexican cheeses)

Mix ground beef, Taco seasoning, Ranch Style Beans and cream style corn. Crumble corn chips into lightly greased 2 quart dish. Pour meat mixture over chips; sprinkle cheese on top. Bake at 350° for 20 minutes. May top with sliced ripe olives, guacamole, salsa, sour cream and/or shredded lettuce. I used sliced ripe olives only and spread them on top of the cheese before baking.