Billy Gene “Scooter” Denham, 87, Conroe

Billy Gene “Scooter” Denham, 87, of Conroe, Texas, passed away Wednesday, November 16, 2016, at his home in Conroe. Funeral services, under the direction of Dorman Funeral Home, will be held at Dorman Funeral Home onSaturday, November 19, 2016, at 10:00 AM; Brother Doug Loomis officiating. Rite of Committal and Interment will immediately follow funeral services at Autumn Oaks Memorial Park in Orange, Texas. Visitation will be held at Dorman Funeral Home Friday, November 18, 2016, from 5:00 PM – 9:00 PM, for family and friends.

On Sunday, October 6, 1929, in Lillie, Louisiana, Billy was born to the late Laura Pearl (Blocker) and Billy Denham. Billy, Master Sergeant, was an active member of the United States Air Force for 24 years and served honorably for his country during the Vietnam War, and the Korean Conflict. After stepping down from active duty, Billy worked for many in years at the City of Orange as a superintendent. In 1950, Billy married the love of his life, Evelyn (Forehand), and together they raised a beautiful family. Together, Billy and his wife, Evelyn, spent 44 years in Orange, before recently moving to Conroe. Billy was a devout Christian man who was of the Baptist Faith and was an active member of the Faith Missionary Baptist Church. He also spent many years working as the Choir Director at his church. Billy enjoyed any time that he could watch sports; baseball, football, and golf were his favorite. He was excellent with numbers and was always able to keep up with the sports statistics of each of his favorite athletes. Billy was a true family man who loved when he was able to spend time with everyone. He was a husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and great-great-grandfather, who will be missed by many.

Billy was preceded in death by his parents, Laura Pearl and Billy Denham; daughter, Bill Jean Albritton; and grandchild, Chrissy Denham, his great-grandson, Ryan Joseph Denham, and great-granddaughter, Jules Avery Sunderland.

Billy is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Evelyn Denham; son, Ronald Wayne “R.W.” Denham and his wife, Ginny, of Orange, Texas; daughters, Deborah Ann Sunderland of Mauriceville, Texas, Sheila Bembry and her husband, John of Orange, Texas, Gena Loomis and her husband, Doug of Conroe, Texas, and Holly Denham Kelley of Buna, Texas; brothers, Gwayne Denham of Bossier City, Louisiana, and Bobby Denham and his wife, Mary Dee of Orange, Texas; sister, Laura Mooney of Mauriceville, Texas; and 21 Grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild.

Honoring Billy as Pallbearer are Travis Miller, Ronald Denham, Kyle Kelley, Douglas Loomis, Anthony Loomis, Patrick Albritton, and Daniel Sunderland.

