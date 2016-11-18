C.R. “Bill” Kiihnl, 91, of Bridge City, Texas, passed away on November 15, 2016.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, November 18, 2016, at Winfree Baptist Church in Bridge City. Officiating will be Reverend E. Dale Lee, of Cowboy Church of Orange, Texas. Burial will follow at Oak Bluff Memorial Park Cemetery in Port Neches, Texas.

Visitation will be prior to the service beginning at 9:30 a.m.

Born in Marks, Mississippi, on June 14, 1925, he was the son of John William Kiihnl and Hallie Bell (Jenkins) Kiihnl. Bill was an operator/pumper at Texaco in Port Arthur for 38 years. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy during WWII. Bill was a member of Bridge City Masonic Lodge #1345 AF & AM as well as a member of Cowboy Church of Orange County. He served 20 years as a Fire Marshal with the City of Bridge City and Bridge City Volunteer Fire Department. He was a State Certified Arson Investigator and trained at the National Fire Academy in arson investigation. Bill served 5 years as Bridge City Code Enforcement Officer. He was a wonderful father and grandfather and will be greatly missed.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Myrtle Ruth Kiihnl; his parents; and his daughter, Sandra Cook.

Bill is survived by his children, George Cappel and wife Linda, of Bridge City, Ogden Cappel and wife Karen, of Gonzales, and Kim Davis and husband Paul, of Bridge City; his grandchildren, Stacey Bradley, Shawn Cappel, Garon Worrell, Craig Cappel, Brandon Worrell, Kristi Trahan, Jeremy Cappel, Madison Davis, and Mason Davis; 14 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; his caregiver and special friend, Brenda Wallace; and the twinkle of his eye, Joann Collins.

Pallbearers will be Shawn Cappel, Craig Cappel, Troy Trahan, Mason Davis, Lane Morrison, and Jerald Smith

