Can you imagine what it would be like to spend Christmas in a turn-of-the-century oil boomtown? Spindletop-Gladys City Boomtown Museum, on the campus of Lamar University, will embrace the joy of the season with “Christmas in Boomtown,” an event will allow visitors to participate in ways many celebrated the season more than a century ago.

“This is one of my favorite events of the year seeing people not only celebrate the holidays at Gladys City but also bringing food items to help others in need,” said Museum Director Troy Gray. From December 1 to December 10, every visitor who brings 3 or more non-perishable food items to donate to the Southeast Texas Food Bank will receive free admission.

During Christmas in Boomtown, visitors will celebrate Christmas in much the same way people did in 1901. Visitors will be able to sing carols and also learn the historical background of a few of the carols as well. Children will be able to make a Christmas craft and mail a letter to Santa in the Gladys City Post Office. There will also be a reading of the “Night Before Christmas.”

The event takes place Saturday, Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., when the gusher will blow culminating the event. Admission is free with donation of 3 or more non-perishable food items. The admission fee for those unable to bring food items is $5 for adults, $3 for senior citizens and $2 for children under 12.

The Spindletop-Gladys City Boomtown Museum is located on the corner of Jimmy Simmons Boulevard and Cardinal Drive on the Lamar University campus. For more information, call (409) 880-1750 or visit www.spindletop.org.

