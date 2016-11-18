Donna F. Klein, 51, of Orange, passed away on November 15, 2016, in Beaumont, Texas.

A graveside service and interment will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, November 21, 2016, at Forest Park East Cemetery in Webster, Texas.

Visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., Saturday, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange.

Born in Baytown, Texas, on January 23, 1965, she was the daughter of Paul Klein, Sr. and Barbara (Lotz) Klein. Donna graduated with Honors from Lamar University and went on to work as a registered nurse at Seaton Hospital. She enjoyed the beach, her convertible, and diet coke in a cup with a straw. Donna loved shopping, bopping, and spending Pop Pop’s money. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her grandmothers, Virginia Lotz and Francis Lucille Klein.

She is survived by her parents; her wonderful daughters, Rebecca Bryant and Johnathan Hughes, of Orangefield and Samantha Swanson and fiancé Zack Johnson, of Ft. Lewis, WA; grandchildren, Madison Hughes and Jaxson Hughes; siblings, Deborah Trnka and husband Greg, of Haymarket, VA and Paul Klein, Jr. and wife Elizabeth, of Mauriceville; her only niece and nephew, Robert and Whitney Trnka; along with other family members.

