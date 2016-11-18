Ferdie Roy, 90, of Orange, Texas passed away on November 17, 2016, in DeQuincy, Louisiana.

A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, November 19, 2016, at Orange Forest Lawn Cemetery in Orange. Officiating will be Robin Norris, chaplain with Amedidis Hospice.

Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Friday, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange.

Born in Rayne, Louisiana, on June 5, 1926, Ferdie was the son of Ovey Roy and Alzine M. (Mire) Roy Leger. He retired from Weingarten’s in Orange where he worked as a meat cutter.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Christine Roy; and a son, James Allen Roy.

Ferdie is survived by his son, Larry Gene Roy and wife Polly; grandchildren, Melissa Willis and husband Chuck, Robin Herrin and husband Luke, and Jason Roy; and 7 great-grandchildren.

