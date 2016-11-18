Joe “Micho” Moncibaiz, Jr. age 45, a resident of Orange, Texas passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2016 in Beaumont, Texas. Micho worked as a chef and loved to cook. He also loved to fish but most of all, he loved spending time with his grandchildren. He was a beloved brother, father and grandfather and will be greatly missed by his family.

He is survived by his son, Derrick Joyner of Leesville, Louisiana and daughter, Kelsey Moncibaiz of Florida, two sisters, Bridgette Navarro of Houston, Texas and Kulania Stampley of Orange, Texas, brother, Henry Rosilez of Orange, Texas and his father, Joe Moncibaiz, Sr. of Mexico, his grandchildren, Dahlia and Leo along with numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Wanda Wallace and his grandparents, Pablo and Minnie Moncibaiz and Mable Bass.

The family will receive friends on Monday, November 21, 2016 from 5:00 – 9:00 at Riley Smith Funeral Home, DeQuincy, Louisiana. The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, November 22, 2016 beginning at 10:00 A.M. at Calvary Apostolic Church, 4270 Hwy 12 West, Starks, Louisiana. Pastor Jeremy Shields will be officiating. Interment to follow at Miller Annex Cemetery, Starks, Louisiana.

About The Record Newspapers