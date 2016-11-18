Leonard “Lynn” Brown Wallace

Leonard “Lynn” Brown Wallace, 80, of Orange, Texas, passed away on November 16, 2016, in Beaumont, Texas.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, November 20, 2016, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Officiating will be Reverend Randy Branch of Wesley United Methodist Church in Orange. Burial will follow at Wilkinson Cemetery in Orange.

Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m., to 7:00 p.m., Saturday, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange.

Born in Orange, Texas, on January 17, 1936, Lynn was the son of James Luther Wallace and Fannye Marie Brown Wallace. Lynn opened the first privately owned indoor arena in 1970, Tin Top Rodeo Arena, where he worked as Rodeo Producer and Owner until 1995. Lynn loved spending time with his family especially his grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife, Charlene Rue Wallace; brothers, W.W. “Butch” Wallace and Jimmy Dale Wallace; son-in-law, Michael Alan Collins; and his brother-in-law, Roger Rue.

Lynn is survived by his children, Toby Lynn Wallace and wife Lorrie Howell Wallace, of Tolar and Wendy Collins, of Orange; grandchildren, Tate Wilson, Peyton Alan Collins, and Hanna Rue Wallace; and his sisters-in-law, Janie Wallace Melton and husband Tommy, Sandra Dickey and husband Mike, Nancy Rue, and Pat Laughlin Wallace.

