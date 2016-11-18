The Little Cypress-Mauriceville High School Life Skills class sells cheese logs each year to help fund the programs in which they participate throughout the year. For many in the community, it isn’t Christmas until the cheese logs are delivered.

The group sells Cheddar and Jalapeno logs for $7.00 each. The deadline for ordering is December 2, and delivery/pickup dates are December 13 – 15. They can be ordered by e-mailing LCM HS teacher Terrie Parker at tparker@lcmcisd.org or by calling 886-5821, ext. 1560. Cash and checks (with driver’s license and phone number) are accepted.

