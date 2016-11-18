Nelly Gray Lee, 96, of Nederland

Nelly Gray Lee, 96, of Nederland died Thursday, November 17, 2016.

Nell was born in Louisiana to James and Lacie Gray. Nell met and married Tom Lee, Jr. at USL in 1942. After a few years in California, the Lee’s settled in Nederland to be near family.

Nell was a member of First Baptist Church. Through the years she was involved in many local organizations. She loved playing Canasta, sewing, needlework, and puzzle books. Nell always looked forward to a cup of coffee with friends and neighbors.

Nell was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Thomas Edwin Lee, Jr.; son, Robert Lane Lee; grandsons, Keith Ebanks and Michael Ebanks; brothers, James (Judy) Gray and Clark (Thelma) Gray.

Nell is survived by daughter, Bulinda (Jerry) Ebanks; son, James (Wilma) Lee; daughter, Deborah (Kent) Griffin. Grandchildren Cynthia (Phil) Wade, Tiffany (Jeff) Halbert, Scott (Tara) Lee, Kirk (Jolee) Griffin, Heather Lee, Kris (Dacia) Griffin, step-grandchildren Missy Ballard, Megan Mayeaux, Melanie Jones, Melinda DeGregory, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Margie Lee, Joyce Smith, Neva Brown and Gloria Gray as well as nieces and nephews.

A gathering of Mrs. Lee’s family and friends will be 1:00 p.m., with her funeral service at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, November 23, 2016, at Broussard’s, 505 North 12th Street, Nederland. Her interment will follow at Oak Bluff Memorial Park, Port Neches.

Memorial contributions may be made in Mrs. Lee’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.

