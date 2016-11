Officers from the Orange Police Department responded to the following calls on

Thursday , Nov 17

Miscellaneous, Hwy 62& I10

Miscellaneous, 62 & IH10

Forgery, 3110 16th St

Assist Other Agency, # 22 Circle C

Assist Other Agency, 2020 Thousand Oaks Drive

Process Service, 2nd And Schley

Miscellaneous, 305 Burton Ave

Public Intox, 2nd & Burton