At approximately 5:30AM, the City of Orange Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire in the 900 block of Cooper. Upon arrival, crews found heavy fire showing from the front of the structure, but had the fire under control within 20 minutes of arrival. The house was vacant and there were no reported injuries. There was minor damage to the house next door due to the intense heat. The fire is being investigated as suspicious in nature and is still under investigation at this time

About The Record Newspapers