Barbara Ann Owen, 85, of Port Neches, died Saturday, November 19, 2016. She was born on March 31, 1931, in Homer, Louisiana, to Maude Elizabeth Smith Watkins and Ivan F. Watkins.

Barbara enjoyed reading and sewing. She was voted Homemaker of the year in Port Neches and was a member of Eastern Star. Barbara was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church in Nederland. She was a school teacher for twenty-six years, retiring from Port Neches-Groves I.S.D.

Survivors include her daughter, Brenda Ann Crain and her husband, Chuck, from Crystal Beach; sons, Tim Owen and his wife, Melanie, of The Woodlands and James A. Owen of Nederland; eight grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William Owen; parents; and brother, Glen Smith.

Memorial contributions for Mrs. Owen may be made to Alzheimer’s Association, 700 North St M, Beaumont, TX 77701.

A graveside service for Mrs. Owen will be held 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, November 23, 2016, at Hawkins Cemetery, East Blackbourn Street, Hawkins, under the direction of Broussard’s, 505 North 12th Street, Nederland.

