Don Grissom Clifton, Jr., 56, of Orange, Texas, passed away on Wednesday, November 16, 2016, at Houston Methodist Hospital in Houston, Texas. A Memorial Service, under the direction of Dorman Funeral Home, will be held at 7:00 PM on Monday, November 21, 2016, at Dorman Funeral Home with Brother Freddie Shores officiating; cremation to follow. Visitation for family and friends will be held prior to the memorial service at Dorman Funeral Home on Monday, November 21, 2016, from 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM.

Don was born on Monday, May 9, 1960, in San Antonio, Texas, to the late Francis Annette (Stephens) and Don Grissom Clifton, Sr. He was a Christian man who had spent the past 26 years as a resident of Orange, Texas, after moving from Aransas Pass, Texas. In his youth and as a young adult, Don spent many years working as a shrimper. As he got older, Don became a welder and was known as a man who was a very hard worker. When he wasn’t working hard as a welder, Don enjoyed spending time at home with his sons working on cars, spending time barbequing, and helping his wife, Marcie, around the house. Don was a family man who loved spending time with his wife, his children, and his beautiful grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Francis Annette and Don Clifton, Sr.; son, Jerry Henson; and daughter, Tabitha Clifton. Don is survived by his wife, Marcie Clifton; sons, Don Clifton, III and Tommy Henson; brother, Chris Clifton; sister, Traci Clifton; Sister-in-Law, Doddie Bares; Niece, Haley Bares; grandchildren, Chelsey Henson, Mason Henson, Jerry Clifton, Broody Clifton, and Don Clifton, IV; and many members of his extended family, and friends who will miss him dearly.

