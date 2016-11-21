Dorothy Marie Cole, 83, of Orange, Texas, passed away on Monday, November 14, 2016, at Harbor Hospice in Beaumont, Texas. A graveside service, under the direction of Dorman Funeral Home, will be held on Thursday, November 17, 2016, beginning at 2:30 PM, at Orange Forest Lawn in Orange, Texas; Brother Berry Bradley will be officiating. A visitation for family and friends will be held at Dorman Funeral Home, prior to the graveside service, on Thursday, November 17, 2016, from 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM. Procession will be leaving Dorman Funeral Home at 2:00 PM and traveling to Orange Forest Lawn, for graveside services.

Dorothy was born on Monday, April 10, 1933, to the late Julie McHenry and Alex Willis in Oakdale Louisiana. She was a devout Christian woman and a member of the West Orange Baptist Church. Dorothy was a homemaker, who worked very hard to keep the home for her loving husband, Robert Cole, Sr., and their children. She was a woman who loved taking care of and spending time with her family. When she was able to have some time to herself, Dorothy loved being able to go have her hair done and go shopping; it was always a treat when she could find pretty things. Dorothy is described by her family as a caring and loving woman, and as the best mother, and grandmother.

Those preceding Dorothy in death are her parents, Julie and Alex Willis; her husband, Robert R. Cole, Sr.; son, Bruce Cole; daughter, Mona Lisa Cole Vance and her husband, Donald; brothers, Woodrow Willis, Phillip Willis, Herman Willis, and Sherman Willis; and sisters, Ola Harris and Alpha June “Crickett” Johns.

Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Sabrina Kay Tumlinson and her husband, Charle of Orange; son, Robert R. Cole, Jr. and his wife, Jessie, of Orange; sister, Imer Douget; daughter-in-law, Lorraine Cole of Orange; grandchildren, Robert Cole and his wife, Stacia, Phillip Cole and his wife, Nicole, Tabitha Fedoroff and her husband, Micah, Charlie Tumlinson , Karen Anne Vandevender and her husband, Mike, James Puente and his wife, Allison, Joey Vance and his wife, Doree, Cody Vance and his wife, Lauren, and James Blair; great- grandchildren, Madison, Raven, Taylor, Hunter, Kresten, Bruce, Jennifer, Jillian, Hollie, Hunter, Bishop, Meagan, Chole, Joshua, Piper, James, Addison, Ariel, Erick, Daniel, Jace, Alssya, Asher, Avery, Julia, and Payton; great-great-grandchildren, Tanner, Braydon, Emerson, and Jarrett; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family who loved, and will miss her dearly.

